Tuesday, June 18, 2024
AOTI raises £35.1M as it debuts on London’s AIM market
June 18, 2024
By
Shani Alexander
Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. raised £35.1 million (US$44.5 million) in its initial public offering on London’s AIM market. The move by the U.S.-based company is a bid to broaden adoption of its chronic wound care technologies.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
IPO
Wound closure
Europe