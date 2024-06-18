BioWorld - Tuesday, June 18, 2024
AOTI raises £35.1M as it debuts on London’s AIM market

June 18, 2024
By Shani Alexander
Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. raised £35.1 million (US$44.5 million) in its initial public offering on London’s AIM market. The move by the U.S.-based company is a bid to broaden adoption of its chronic wound care technologies.
