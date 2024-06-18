BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Boston Scientific buying Silk Road for $1.16B, bolsters stroke portfolio
Boston Scientific buying Silk Road for $1.16B, bolsters stroke portfolio
June 18, 2024
By
Holland Johnson
Boston Scientific Corp. continued its journey down the acquisition highway with its announced plan to acquire stroke products maker Silk Road Medical Inc. for $27.50 a share, or approximately $1.16 billion.
