Boston Scientific buying Silk Road for $1.16B, bolsters stroke portfolio

June 18, 2024
By Holland Johnson
No Comments
Boston Scientific Corp. continued its journey down the acquisition highway with its announced plan to acquire stroke products maker Silk Road Medical Inc. for $27.50 a share, or approximately $1.16 billion.
