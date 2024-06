Patents

Ykrita enhances IP for its artificial ectopic liver device

In just its second PCT filing, Ykrita Lifesciences Private Ltd. (YLS) continues to assemble intellectual property for its development of an extracorporeal bioengineered dual-cell liver regeneration (EBDLR) system which serves as a lightweight, portable, ectopic liver device to aid in the rejuvenation of the body’s own liver and treat acute liver failure without the need for surgery.