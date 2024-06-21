BioWorld - Friday, June 21, 2024
Hagar’s Gwave approaches venous glucose measurement accuracy

June 20, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Hagar Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Ltd.’s non-invasive radiofrequency (RF) glucose monitor, Gwave, demonstrated high concordance with both venous and capillary glucose measurements in a study published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics.
