ADA 2024

Dexcom, Insulet expand device access ahead of ADA meeting

Dexcom Inc. and Insulet Corp. both reported introductions of their products into new countries on the eve of the 2024 American Diabetes Association annual meeting in Orlando, Fla. The two firms also announced the U.S. launch of Insulet’s Omnipod 5 tubeless automated insulin delivery system with connectivity to Dexcom’s G7, the company’s latest generation continuous glucose monitor.