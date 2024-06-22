BioWorld - Saturday, June 22, 2024
Thrixen develops diagnostic test to detect bacterial vs. viral infections

June 21, 2024
By Tamra Sami
On the heels of a $7 million seed round, Singapore-based medical technology startup Thrixen Pte Ltd. is accelerating development of its diagnostic technology platform that has the potential to perform multiplex diagnostic tests at the point of care.
