Futuregen joins Abbvie in $1.7B inflammatory bowel disease deal

June 14, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
Through a global rights agreement with Futuregen Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Abbvie Inc. continues to build its immunology portfolio to help offset losses from Humira as biosimilars tighten their grip on the mega-blockbuster.
