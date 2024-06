Marea launches with $190M to tackle cardiometabolic diseases

Marea Therapeutics came out of stealth mode on June 18, after raising a combined $190 million through its series A and B financings. The series A round was led by Third Rock Ventures, and the series B round was led by Sofinnova Investments and co-led by Forbion, Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund and Venbio.