Avidity shares rise on FSHD data, plans for registrational study

Shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc. hit a 52-week high on reports of promising data from the first efficacy cohort of its phase I/II Fortitude study testing delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax) in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), including impressive biomarker results that could indicate a path for potential accelerated approval.