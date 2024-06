Nodthera's NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor targets cardiometabolic space

After delivering animal data to show that inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome induces weight loss in mice, Nodthera Ltd. has now demonstrated this effect translates to humans. In a phase Ib/II study of NT-0796, an orally available, brain-penetrant drug, subjects in both the active and placebo arms all lost weight, due to the calorie-restricted diet they received in the 28-day trial.