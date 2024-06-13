BioWorld - Thursday, June 13, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Opthea raising AU$227M, enters final phase III stretch for OPT-302

June 12, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Opthea Ltd. announced it plans to raise up to AU$227.3 million (US$150 million) to extend its cash runway through the data readout for its two phase III pivotal trials of sozinibercept (OPT-302) in wet age-related macular degeneration.
BioWorld Clinical Financings Ocular Protein Asia-Pacific Australia