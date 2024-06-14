BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, June 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
Opus Genetics awarded funding to advance preclinical programs for inherited retinal diseases
Ocular
Opus Genetics awarded funding to advance preclinical programs for inherited retinal diseases
June 14, 2024
Opus Genetics Inc. has received $1.7 million in project-based funding from the Foundation Fighting Blindness to help advance two preclinical candidate programs for inherited retinal diseases.
BioWorld Science
Ocular
Gene therapy
Grant