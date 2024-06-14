BioWorld - Friday, June 14, 2024
Ocular

Opus Genetics awarded funding to advance preclinical programs for inherited retinal diseases

June 14, 2024
Opus Genetics Inc. has received $1.7 million in project-based funding from the Foundation Fighting Blindness to help advance two preclinical candidate programs for inherited retinal diseases.
BioWorld Science Ocular Gene therapy Grant