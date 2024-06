Pfizer’s loss in Duchenne may herald Sarepta’s win

The good news for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is bad news for Pfizer Inc. as the phase III study of its mini-dystrophin gene therapy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) has missed its primary endpoint. Now Sarepta’s Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), a single-dose, adeno-associated virus-based gene transfer therapy for DMD, is barreling toward a June 21 PDUFA date with the U.S. FDA as the near competition shrinks in the rearview mirror.