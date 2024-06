Durable good best: Urogen’s mitomycin benefit lasts in bladder

Urogen Pharma Ltd. shares (NASDAQ:URGN) closed June 13 at $17.50, up $4.78, or 37%, on word of an 82.3% 12-month duration of response data by Kaplan-Meier estimate from its phase III Envision study with UGN-102. The finding was made in in low-grade, intermediate-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients who achieved complete response at three months after the first instillation of the drug for intravesical solution.