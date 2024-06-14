BioWorld - Friday, June 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Favorable winds blow for Santa Ana Bio: $168M in hand

June 13, 2024
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Santa Ana Bio Inc. launched with combined series A and B rounds that pulled down $168 million for its precision immunology push in inflammatory diseases, with an aim of entering the clinic next year across several fronts.
BioWorld Financings Newco news Inflammatory Series A U.S.