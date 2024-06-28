BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
Alivecor’s 12-lead, AI-powered ECG system wins FDA clearance

June 27, 2024
By Holland Johnson
After spending years battling with Apple Inc. over the consumer heart monitoring market Alivecor Inc. is hoping to bring its technology to the professional health care market with its new device, which recently received clearance from the U.S. FDA.
