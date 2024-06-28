BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
US FDA disinclined to grant waivers for clinical trial diversity plans

June 27, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA reissued a 2022 draft guidance for clinical trial diversity at the behest of legislation from Congress, ballooning the previous nine-page draft to 23 pages.
