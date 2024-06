Uromems raises $47M for smart automated artificial urinary sphincter

Uromems SAS raised $47 million in a series C financing round for its Uroactive system, the first smart automated artificial urinary sphincter device to treat stress urinary incontinence. With the funds the company will be able to “tackle the last stage of our clinical trials before commercial launch,” Hamid Lamraoui, CEO and co-founder of Uromems, told BioWorld.