BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US House committee passes Medicare breakthrough device coverage

June 28, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The device industry has been clamoring for legislation that would require Medicare coverage for FDA-designated breakthrough devices, a wish that is one step closer to fulfillment as of June 27.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S.