BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco News

Nexsen’s Group B strep test could reduce risk to newborns

June 28, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Nexsen Biotech Pty Ltd. developed a rapid diagnostic test for Group B Streptococcus, a highly prevalent and potentially fatal bacteria that is the single largest maternal health problem faced by pregnant mothers.
BioWorld MedTech Newco news Regulatory Infection Diagnostics Asia-Pacific FDA