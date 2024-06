Dermatologic

New ROCK2 inhibitors disclosed in Graviton patent

Graviton Bioscience BV has divulged new Rho-associated protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of arteriosclerosis, cancer, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, metabolic syndrome, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, scleroderma and uveitis, among others.