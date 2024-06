Immuno-oncology

Minghui scientists divulge new IGF-1R-targeting antibody-drug conjugates

Scientists at Minghui Pharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Ltd. and Minghui Pharmaceutical Inc. have synthesized antibody-drug conjugates comprising a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) linked to a cytotoxic drug through a linker and reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.