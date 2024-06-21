BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Cardiovascular
Chengdu Zeling Biomedical Technology describes new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors
June 20, 2024
Chengdu Zeling Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd. has identified bridged pyridazine compounds acting as NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of sepsis.
