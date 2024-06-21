BioWorld - Friday, June 21, 2024
Cardiovascular

Chengdu Zeling Biomedical Technology describes new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

June 20, 2024
Chengdu Zeling Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd. has identified bridged pyridazine compounds acting as NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of sepsis.
