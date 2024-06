Respiratory

Helios-Huaming Biopharma discovers new PADI4 inhibitors

Helios-Huaming Biopharma Co. Ltd. has described protein-arginine deiminase type-4 (PADI4) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, vasculitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, ulcerative colitis, cystic fibrosis and asthma, among others.