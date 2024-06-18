BioWorld - Tuesday, June 18, 2024
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Imbiologics nets $20M up front for Navigator autoimmune drug

June 18, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
South Korea’s Imbiologics Inc. scored a potential $940 million (₩1.3 trillion) technology transfer deal with U.S. biotech Navigator Medicines Inc. for its bispecific antibody drug candidate, IMB-101 (Oxtima), to treat autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Bispecific antibody Asia-Pacific U.S.