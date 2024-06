Biopharma deals May 2024

May biopharma deals hit $18.76B, up 23% from April

Biopharma deal value surged in May to $18.76 billion, up 23% from April's $15.28 billion. This increase follows March’s $8.29 billion and February’s $7.76 billion, although represents a decline from January’s $27.9 billion. The monthly average for 2024 stands at $15.64 billion, compared to the $18.14 billion monthly average in 2023. Meanwhile, the value of biopharma M&As rose to $4.75 billion in May, an increase from April’s $1.33 billion, which was the lowest figure in nearly a year.