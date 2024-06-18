BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 18, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Ovid takes hit on phase III epilepsy failures in Takeda venture
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Ovid takes hit on phase III epilepsy failures in Takeda venture
June 18, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Disappointing top-line data from two failed phase III studies of soticlestat for Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) have crumpled the stock of co-developer Ovid Therapeutics Inc., which lost three-quarters of its value June 17.
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Enzyme