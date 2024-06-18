BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Futuregen joins Abbvie in $1.7B inflammatory bowel disease deal
June 18, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
Through a global rights agreement with Futuregen Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Abbvie Inc. continues to build its immunology portfolio to help offset losses from Humira as biosimilars tighten their grip on the mega-blockbuster.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Gastrointestinal
Antibody