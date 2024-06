Infection

Merck Sharp & Dohme discovers new 3CLpro inhibitors

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC has described 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).