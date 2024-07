Patents

Lo Biosciences seeking protection for new blood test

In the first patenting to have been published in the name of Lo Biosciences Inc., the company’s co-founder and CEO Sasank Vemulapati seeks further protection for their development of a device and method that helps eliminate time, distance, and cost as barriers between patients and their next blood test, by allowing patients to collect laboratory quality blood samples at home without the assistance of any health care professionals.