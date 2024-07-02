BioWorld - Tuesday, July 2, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

IMDRF takes up existing good machine learning practices

July 1, 2024
By Mark McCarty
A trio of regulators devised a series of good machine learning practices in 2021, a key point of consideration for many algorithms that will eventually be used in thousands of medical applications in the coming years.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Europe U.S.