BioWorld - Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Merit swallows Endogastric assets for $105M
July 1, 2024
By
Annette Boyle
No Comments
Merit Medical Systems Inc. acquired the Esophyx Z+ device from Endogastric Solutions Inc. for $105 million in cash, adding a durable, non-pharmacological treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease to its line-up of gastrointestinal products.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Gastrointestinal
U.S.