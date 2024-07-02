BioWorld - Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Merit swallows Endogastric assets for $105M

July 1, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Merit Medical Systems Inc. acquired the Esophyx Z+ device from Endogastric Solutions Inc. for $105 million in cash, adding a durable, non-pharmacological treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease to its line-up of gastrointestinal products.
