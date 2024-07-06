BioWorld - Saturday, July 6, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Genetic Technologies’ Genetype test detects early risk for multiple diseases

July 5, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Nearly 80% of people in Australia and the U.S. that used Genetic Technologies Ltd.’s Genetype multi-risk assessment test showed an elevated risk for at least one disease covered by the test.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Cardiovascular Diabetes Oncology Digital health SAAS Asia-Pacific