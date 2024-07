Industry afforded more chances to tap into FDA’s TAP

The pilot version of the U.S. FDA’s advisory program for breakthrough medical device life cycle management was initially limited to cardiovascular devices, but the agency has announced an expansion into other product areas. Going forward, orthopedic, radiological and ophthalmic devices will be eligible for the FDA’s Total Life Cycle Advisory Program, which will aid applicants in obtaining both faster and more trouble-free market access.