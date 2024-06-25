BioWorld - Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Ocular

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ 4D-175 gains FDA clearance for phase I trial in geographic atrophy

June 25, 2024
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has obtained IND clearance by the FDA for 4D-175, an R100 vector-based intravitreal genetic medicine, for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy.
