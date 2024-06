Cancer

FTX-001, an ASO targeting human MALAT1 lncRNA with promising benefit-risk profile in preclinical models

Flamingo Therapeutics BV and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FTX-001 (also known as FLM-7523) is a potential first-in-class antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) targeting the human metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1) long noncoding RNA (lncRNA); it is being developed for the treatment of cancer.