BioWorld - Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Neumora Therapeutics patents new CKI-δ inhibitors

June 25, 2024
No Comments
Work at Neumora Therapeutics Inc. has led to the identification of new casein kinase I isoform δ (CKI-δ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurological disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents