Cancer

Ranok Therapeutics reports SOS1/KRAS G12D mutant interaction inhibitors for cancer

Ranok Therapeutics (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. has prepared 4-(3,8-diazabicyclo[3.2.1]octan-3-yl)-pyrido[4,3-d]pyrimidine derivatives acting as son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1)/GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) interaction inhibitors and reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.