Dermatologic

PDE4 inhibitors revealed in joint Cerevel Therapeutics and Pfizer patent

Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. and Pfizer Inc. have jointly developed azaindole compounds acting as phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, diabetes, sepsis, autoimmune disease, cystic fibrosis and inflammatory bowel disease, among others.