June 25, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Sumitomo Pharma America identifies TAR1 agonists

June 25, 2024
Sumitomo Pharma America Inc. has patented 2-phenylmorpholine and 2-phenyl(thio)morpholine compounds acting as 5-HT1A and trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1; TAR1) agonists.
