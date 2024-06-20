Stiff-person case study affirms CD19 CAR T autoimmune efforts

Coming off a presentation at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology meeting, where a single report of disease recurrence in a lupus patient overshadowed promising early data for Kyverna Therapeutics Inc.’s autoimmune candidate, KYV-101, the Emeryville, Calif.-based company rallied on news of a case report describing the first use of the CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy in a patient with stiff-person syndrome, a rare, progressive neurological autoimmune disorder for which there is limited treatment.