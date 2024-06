Gilead PrEPs to add HIV profits as lenacapavir phase III scores

Gilead Sciences Inc. tallied a “clear win,” said Barclays analyst Carter Gould, in the phase III interim analysis showing that the Foster City, Calif.-based company’s twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, yielded 100% efficacy as an HIV blocker for cisgender women.