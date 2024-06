On new Huntington’s data, FDA lifts partial hold on PTC phase II

A nearly two-year-old partial clinical hold has been lifted by the U.S. FDA on PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s pivotal phase II study in Huntington’s disease. The agency had paused enrollment in October 2022, saying it wanted more data on PTC-518, an orally bioavailable small-molecule splicing modifier, before enrollment could continue.