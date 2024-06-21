BioWorld - Friday, June 21, 2024
Informed by experience, FDA updating interchangeability guidance

June 20, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Now that it has some experience with interchangeable biosimilars under its belt, the U.S. FDA is proposing an update to its interchangeability guidance that could eliminate the need for switching studies in some instances.
