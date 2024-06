Syncona shifts investment strategy, stays ‘resilient,’ says CEO

Quoted biotech investor Syncona Ltd. is still struggling with the fallout from one of the worst bear markets on record, reporting its net asset value fell from £1.25 billion (US$1.58 billion) to £1.24 billion in its 2023-24 financial results on June 20. That is despite a restructuring toward more mature companies, with 70% of the portfolio now invested in clinical-stage assets.