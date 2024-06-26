BioWorld - Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Dermatologic

Leo Pharma patents new IL-17 modulators

June 26, 2024
A Leo Pharma A/S patent describes new interleukin-17 (IL-17) modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (ankylosing spondylitis), among other diseases.
