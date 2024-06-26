BioWorld - Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Janssen, J&J patents detail new menin/MLL interaction inhibitors for cancer

June 26, 2024
No Comments
Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and Johnson & Johnson (China) Investment Ltd. patents disclose new menin (MEN1)/MLL interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents