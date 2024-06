Full FDA clearance for Elevidys in DMD boosts Sarepta shares

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. CEO Douglas Ingram said he expects “ferocious” demand for gene therapy Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), granted full approval by the U.S. FDA for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Shares of the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm closed June 21 at $16.72, up $37.22, or about 30% on the news.