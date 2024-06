Biopharma index outpaces market benchmarks with an 8% rise

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) saw an 8.15% increase at the close of May, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which rose by 2.64%, and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which was up by 0.7%. The BBI previously showed a strong performance in Q1, followed by a dip for all three indices in April, before all rebounded in May.