Aprilbio, Evommune strike $475M deal for autoinflammatory drug

June 21, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Aprilbio Co. Ltd. saw its stock surge 30% June 20 after announcing a potential $475 million (₩655.88 billion) deal with Evommune Inc. for autoimmune disease drug candidate APB-R3.
